Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif's Photo On Instagram Sends Out 'Good Vibes Only'

Akshay Kumar is currently working for Rohit Shetty's flick Sooryavanshi. The actor has been having a lot of fun shooting for the same along with Rohit and actor Katrina Kaif, who is also a part of the film. Akshay Kumar's recent post on Instagram perfectly describes the chemistry between Katrina and Akshay.

Akshay shares a Sooryavanshi BTS photo

Akshay shared a beautiful picture of himself along with Katrina Kaif on his Instagram handle. The two can be seen looking at a distance. Akshay is holding Katrina from behind as they both sport a loving smile on their faces. In the caption of the post, Akshay said that if he had to describe how shooting with Katrina feels like, his answer will be this picture.

Akshay Kumar has had shared many other pictures and videos from the behind the scenes of the movie. Akshay had shared a video of Katrina on his Instagram where she can be seen brooming on the sets. Akshay then asks her what she is doing. Katrina says that she is cleaning and then jokingly hits Akshay with the broom.

Akshay Kumar is prepping up for a lineup of movies that will be released in 2020. Akshay will be first seen in Sooryavanshi which will release on March 27, 2020. He is also a part of Laxmmi Bomb along with Kiara Advani. Finally, he is also a part of Prithviraj, where he will be playing the role of Prithviraj Chauhan.

Source: Akshay Kumar Instagram

