Denim Hacks On How To Transform Your Old Pair Of Jeans

The recent coronavirus outbreak has made us all sit at home rather than going out and spending time. Many of us have already run out of options on what we can do at home. During such times, it is best to venture inside your closet and throw out unused or unwanted clothes.

ALSO READ | Innovative Nail Art To Try To Reduce Stress During Quarantining At Home

Additionally, you can also try on some recycling tricks to use up some unwanted piece of fabric especially denim or an old pair of your favourite jeans. Recycling old clothes is the new-trend that the fashion industry is following in order to promote sustainability. Here are different, innovative ways through which you can revamp your old jeans.

Denim hacks to help you revamp your old jeans

1. Turn your old jeans into a chic skirt

Start by taking out a pair of your worn-out jeans that you just about to throw away. Now cut the skirt in the desired length that you want your skirt to be. You can then stitch the skirt back. Additionally, you can also throw in some embroidery patches to make it even fancier.

ALSO READ | Got Flared Pants? Here Is A Style Guide That Can Amp-up The Bell-bottom Look

2. Make yourself a cute denim purse

Are you bored of the usual purses that you are tired of carrying around? Then here are some easy hacks on how you can transform a simple cereal box into a fashionable purse for your next brunch outing. Make sure you have a pair of denim ready as well. You can also add some decorations like beads or embroidery to make it fancier.

3. Fancy a bracelet or choker

You can make numerous cute bracelets or chokers using just an old pair of jeans. Cut out a piece of your old denim. Now, Make sure that its double the size of our wrist. Glue it up and it is done. You can further decorate it any way you like depending on your taste.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: From Met Gala To Chanel, Here Are The Fashion Shows Cancelled Or Postponed

4. Impress your guests at the next get-together

Chop out some pieces from an old pair of jeans in the size of the table mat that you want. If you want to mix up colours then you can do so by adding smaller pieces of fabric from different coloured pieces of denim too. You can further decorate it with a special message for your guest.

5. Go short for the summers

The easiest DIY hack for your denim is to turn them into a pair of shorts. This can be helpful especially since summer is just around the corner. You can additionally try different styles too to make it more fashionable.

ALSO READ | How To Clean Jewellery At Home: Quick & Easy Ways To Maintain Hygiene Amid Self-quarantine