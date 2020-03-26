The Debate
Innovative Nail Art To Try To Reduce Stress During Quarantining At Home

Fashion

Here are a few different types of nail art that one can try out during quarantining to fight their work from home blues and coronavirus stress. Read more.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
coronavirus

The rapid spread of Coronavirus has not only created a global disorder but has also resulted in complete lockdown in many countries. Medical experts have advised everyone to practise social distancing to curb the spread of Coronavirus. The pandemic has also compelled everyone to work from home.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-days lockdown starting from today. However, it will be difficult for many to stay at home for such a long duration. The urge to step out of the house will be craved by many. However, one must not give in to those cravings. Instead this quarantine period one must pursue new hobbies which could be reading books, drawing, yoga and more. Nail art could be one of them.

Nail art is an innovative way to paint, embellish or decorate the nails. It is usually done after manicures or pedicures. Here are a few different types of nail art that one can try out during quarantining to fight their work from home blues and coronavirus stress.

Doodle Love

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nails Art Clips (@nailsartclips) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nails Art Clips (@nailsartclips) on

Play with Sequences

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nails Art Clips (@nailsartclips) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nails Art Clips (@nailsartclips) on

Try Glitter

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nails Art Clips (@nailsartclips) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nails Art Clips (@nailsartclips) on

Floral Nails

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maria 🇸🇪 (@nailandcreate) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @_rebenice_ on

First Published:
