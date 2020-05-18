Desi Hacks: 5 Ways To Use Coconut Oil In Your Daily Beauty Routine

Coconut oil is one of the most popular oils in the market. It is used for cooking and to treat skin related problems. You can also use coconut oil in your beauty routine. The oil helps you achieve silky hair and smooth skin. Take a look at ways to use coconut oil in your beauty routine.

How to use coconut oil in your beauty routine

Makeup remover

Coconut oil helps in removing makeup. If you have put heavy makeup then by just gently rubbing coconut oil on your skin you can remove the makeup. After the makeup is completely removed, do not forget to remove the oil too. You can remove the oil with the help of a chemical-free facewash.

Coconut oil as a face moisturiser

When you hop out of the shower, you can use coconut oil as a natural moisturiser for the skin. Make sure you use a very less amount of coconut oil because you do not want your skin to be too oily. Using less amount of coconut oil is important because the oil will get absorbed into the skin quickly.

Treat dandruff

Our scalp is one of the active areas in our body. If we do not take care of our skin then the natural oil in our scalp which is known as sebum will accumulate dead skin cells which will hence result in dandruff. If you have dandruff then coconut oil is one the best things to use. You can apply coconut oil overnight or just apply an hour before shower and then wash it off with a mild shampoo. Repeat the method for better results. There is also another method that many beauty experts recommend. All you have to do is take lemon juice and mix it with coconut oil. Apply to the scalp and leave it for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes wash it off.

Shaving balm

Applying a thin layer of coconut oil before shaving will moisturise the skin. After you are done with shaving, you will see that your skin is smooth like never before. This method will also save you from any cuts while shaving.

Natural Scrub

For making the natural scrub all you have to do is combine ground coffee and coconut oil together. Apply the mixture on the skin really helps in exfoliation. In case you do not have coffee available, you can use sea salt or sugar.

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice. In case of better advisory, kindly check with your dermatologist before following. There could be different results for different individuals.