Desi Hacks: Here Are Some Kitchen Tips To Consider While Cooking With Milk

Milk is available in any kitchen. It is highly versatile and one can prepare several dishes by using milk. Here we are listing down a few hacks with accordance to milk. Read more:

Hacks that you can use while cooking with milk

How to prevent milk from spilling?

One of the easiest ways to prevent your milk from spilling is to put a wooden ladle on top of the vessel you are boiling your milk in. This method not only works for milk, but also other liquids when you are boiling them.

How to increase milk's shelf life?

You have to make sure that you consume the milk the day or the day after you purchase it. If due to some reasons you cannot consume it then there is a method that will help the milk last for 2-3 days more. All you need to do is before refrigerating the milk you have to boil it the same day you have purchased it. After that, let it cool down and then you can refrigerate it. This increases the shelf life of the milk.

How to prevent milk from curdling?

If you forget to refrigerate milk and you think that there is no way that can save it from curdling, you might have to reconsider it because the good news is that there is a way that can prevent it from curdling. You need to add some baking soda to the milk before boiling it and the milk will not curdle.

How to prevent milk from burning or sticking?

While boiling milk, if the milk sticks to the bottom of the vessel then there is a way you can prevent that from happening. All you have to do is pour some water before you boil it. This way your milk will not stick at the bottom.