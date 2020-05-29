Dhumavati Jayanti, which is also known as Dhumavati Mahavidya Jayanti, falls on the 8th day during the Shukla Paksha. It falls in the Jyestha month according to the Hindu calendar and in the month of May-June according to the English calendar. The Jayant is an auspicious day for Hindus. Dhumavati Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on May 30. Here is the meaning, significance and everything else you need to know about Dhumavati Jayanti 2020.

Dhumavati Jayanti 2020: Meaning, Significance, and Celebration

Dhumavati Jayant Meaning

Dhumavati Jayanti is celebrated to mark the day when Goddess Dhumavati who is a manifestation of Goddess Shakti incarnated on Earth. By worshipping Goddess Dhumavati on this day, it is believed that devotees can be relieved from all their problems and sins. Dhumavati Jayanti is celebrated to honour Goddess Dhumavati who is known to be the seventh of the 10 Mahavidyas in the Hindu mythology. She is considered to be the most furious form of Goddess Durga.

Important timing to know for Dhumavati Jayanti 2020

Sunrise May 30, 2020, at 5:45 AM Sunset May 30, 2020, at 7:03 PM Ashtami Tithi Begins May 29, 2020, at 9:55 PM Ashtami Tithi Ends May 30, 2020, at 7:57 PM

Dhumavati Jayanti Significance

According to Hindu legends, Goddess Dhumavati is associated with all inauspicious things. She is symbolically associated with urging the devotees to look beyond superficial things and foster their faith in the supreme truth. It is believed that even a glimpse of the Goddess on Dhumavati Jayanti showers divine blessings on the devotee. She is also known as Kalahpriya for offering solutions to the world's problems.

Dhumavati Jayanti Celebration

On the day of the Jayanti, people get up before sunrise and dedicate the day to worshipping Goddess Dhumavati. The main puja is supposed to be performed in an isolated place and a special prasad is also prepared on this day. It is also believed that one's wishes are granted if they offer black sesame seeds tied in a black cloth to the Goddess.

On the occasion of Dhumavati Jayanti, a special procession is prearranged during the night for all the devotees of Goddess Dhumavati. Tantriks are also known to worship the Goddess with full devotion to gain all materialistic wealth. According to a tradition, married women are not allowed to worship the Goddess and are only allowed to watch from afar for the sake of their husband's safety.

