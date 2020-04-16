Here's How You Can Sanitise Your Beauty Products Using These Simple Tricks & Hacks

Amid the recent Coronavirus outbreak, it has become more and more important to maintain sanitisation. It is also important to keep your daily use products clean and sanitised. Your makeup and beauty products are the items that touch your skin every day. Hence, it is very essential to clean these at regular intervals. While you quarantine inside your house, here are some ways in which you can clean your beauty products.

Ways to sanitise your beauty products and makeup

1. Makeup brushes

The makeup brushes that you have been using since its invention needs some rough cleaning from time to time. You can soak your brushes and sponges in a bowl of water and let them sit for a couple of hours. Run them under some clean water and see how your brushes have got their original colour back. Look into the bowl to see how much of dirt and makeup you brush was carrying before the wash.

2. Powder palettes

Many times, there have been instances where you might have spilt some powder over your palette. Pour in rubbing alcohol in a spray bottle and spray it directly on the palette. Leave that to dry and wipe off the excess powder that is spilt.

3. Beauty pencils and sharpeners

Take your pencil sharpener and drop it into a bowl filled with rubbing alcohol for a couple of minutes. Wipe it clean with a cotton pad and leave it to dry. Now, take some rubbing alcohol on a cotton ball and rub it all over the pencils before drying them.

4. Foundation

Soak a cotton pad in rubbing alcohol. Use it to clean the foundation bottle. Ensure special focus on its nozzle too. You can then wipe it with a dry cotton pad.

5. Lipsticks

Lipsticks are every makeup lover’s favourite and we cannot deny that. However, it is extremely important to keep your lipsticks clean because they directly touch your skin. Spray the exposed lipstick with isopropyl alcohol. You can then wipe it clean.

