Malaika Arora's Friend Simar Dugal Passes Away, Actor Express Grief With A Heartfelt Note

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora’s friend and well-known designer Simar Dugal recently passed away. On her demise, the actor took her Instagram to express grief. Simar Dugal was a famous fashion designer and was known for beautiful designs across several colours and fabrics. Take a look at Malaika Arora’s heartfelt note:

Malaika Arora’s post on Simar Dugal’s demise

Today morning, Malaika Arora shared the news of the demise of her friend and fashion designer Simar Dugal. The actor posted a series of throwback images on her handle. In the first picture, Simar is seen holding a cute baby and seems like it was a rare photo of Simar in Malaika’s photo collection. Take a look at her post:

In the second picture, a baby boy is seen kissing Simar. The image was a monochrome portrait shot and is winning many hearts. In the third and last picture, Malaika is seen posing with her friends, which also includes Simar Dugal.

In the caption for the post, the actor-model has expressed how sad she is upon hearing the news. She has referred to Simar Dugal as her "beautiful friend, angel" and her "strongest, most compassionate" friend. In the caption, Malaika Arora has written how much she loves her and misses her, ending it with a "rest in peace".

As soon as the actor shared the news, many of the Bollywood celebs and fans expressed grief on the actor’s sad loss. Chunky Pandey’s wife and Ananya Pandey’s mother Bhavana Pandey simply posted hands folded emoji on her post. While actor Sophie Choudry wrote, “OMG… I am so sorry to hear this RIP beautiful simar with heart broke emoji.

Moreover, Vikram Phadnis also expressed his condolence on the news. He wrote, “Can't believe…” . Also, Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora wrote, “Rest In Peace our dearest sim.” Bhavna Pandey, Seema Khan and Manish Malhotra also commented on the post.

Take a look at the comments on Malaika's post:

For the unversed, Simar Dugal was a well-known name in the fashion world. She was best known for designing clothes for several Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan. The fashion designer and former model, Simar Dugal, had cancer and passed away today morning after her long battle.

