DIY Face Masks: Here Are Some Watermelon Face Masks That You Can Try At Home

As the summer season has started, several skin problems are likely to happen. For some people, the skin tends to get very oily in the summer season. Even though most people are working from home and are not exposing themselves to the heat and dust outside, it is still very important to take care of the skin. The skin should be fed with essential nutrients and it is important to keep the skin hydrated. Since going to the salon is not an option, here are the simple DIY face masks for your skin problems that involve using watermelon.

Watermelon juice and honey

Watermelon juice is known to be very tasty but this time, instead of drinking it you are supposed to use it with honey to take care of your tanning problem. For making this DIY face mask, you will need two tablespoons of cold watermelon juice and two spoons of honey. Combine the two of them together and make a paste. Apply this paste on your face and leave it on for 30 minutes. Wash it off thoroughly. You can also apply it to your hands and feet if you are facing any tanning problems.

Watermelon and yoghurt

According to a leading beauty website, watermelon and yoghurt are both said to be great for the skin. Together watermelon and yoghurt make an interesting combination that suits the skin. You can mix watermelon juice with yoghurt. This mixture is said to improve the texture of the skin. Mix 2 spoons of watermelon juice and 2 spoons of yoghurt and form a thick paste. Apply this paste on the face and leave it on for 20 minutes.

Watermelon juice and lemon

For those who have dry skin, this mixture is meant to heal dry skin. For this mixture, you will need one teaspoon of lemon juice and half teaspoon of honey. In this mix 2 tablespoons of watermelon juice and apply it on the face and neck. Leave the face pack on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off with water.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

