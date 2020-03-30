DIY Face Masks And Face Pack Recipes To Try Out During COVID-19 Lockdown

Approximately the entire globe has been affected by the COVID-19 lockdown leaving everyone inside their houses. This gives individuals a lot of time to get done with things. Hydrating the face using skincare routines during normal working hours could get difficult. Well, staying at home allows people to have more time to dedicate to skincare routines — but what happens when we run out of the regular products? We have got you covered with three recipes that will teach how to make a face mask with ingredients you likely have in your kitchen. Here are three recipes for a homemade mask.

How to make a face mask at home?

The ingredients for this mask can be found in your fridge and will leave your face feeling soft and smooth. Purvisha Patel, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Visha Skincare, spoke to an entertainment portal and claimed that homemade face masks from home items are certainly beneficial for the skin. She also has a popular recipe for a hydration mask that can be made with just with buttermilk and yoghurt.

Take 1/2 cup of buttermilk and mix with two tablespoons of yogurt

Apply the mix on the face for a couple of hours.

Wash off the mask with warm water, then moisturize as per usual.

An entertainment portal reported that Sharōn Ronen L.E., the founder and owner of Skin Haven Spa Studio & WellSpan in Australia, spoke about the beneficial qualities of honey and orange. Thus making a mixture of these two elements will certainly be a beneficial step for your skin clean. The honey- and orange-based mask can also be used to give dull skin a bright, pretty glow says, Ronen.

Mix three tablespoons of orange juice with a quarter-cup of honey.

Rub the mixture gently on your face and then leave it on for 15 minutes.

Wash off the mask with warm water, then moisturize as per usual ways.

There are three ingredients in this mix that will be beneficial for your face. Avocado is a hydrating fruit while cocoa is an effective skin-soothing antioxidant. Honey is a very well known antibacterial and anti-inflammatory. All of the above benefits and uses have been claimed by Holly Monson, spa manager at Ocean Pearl Spa in California during an exclusive talk with an entertainment portal.

To make the mix, mash one-quarter of an avocado in a bowl.

Add one tablespoon cocoa powder and one tablespoon honey and turn the mixture thoroughly.

Use the mix as the mask to your clean, dry skin for 10 minutes.

Wash off the mask with warm water, then moisturize as per usual ways.

