'Emily In Paris' Costume Designer Patricia Field Shells Out Some Great Styling Tips

One of the most recently released Netflix web-series, Emily in Paris has very soon made a place in the hearts of the audience. Fans have loved the show not only for its performances and storyline, but the costumes worn by the characters in the show . Recently, the costume designer of the show, Patricia Field revealed some of her best styling tips for fans. Check them out below-

Patricia Field’s styling tips

Patricia Field is a very popular American costume designer, stylist, and fashion designer. Emily in Paris isn’t the first show where Patricia Field has shown her magic as the artist has also won hearts with the most adorable and well-suited costumes she made for the characters in Sex and the City and The Devil Wears Prada. Recently, during an interview with InStyle, Patricia Field opened up about her fashion sense and gave some of the best styling tips.

Patricia Field said that her thing is just to make her actors happy. She likes for her characters to be interesting and original instead of trendy. Patricia Field said that she has a tendency of making up many outfits that are not necessarily something that people have never seen before, but still hold some ground and interest of the people. Such clothes are what last in a wardrobe, according to her.

Patricia Field revealed that with camouflage she thinks “okay, I'm going to take a top that doesn't go with a camouflage bottom. She said that it is important to give an outfit a dimension and not just some look of “now”. Giving some great styling tips, Patricia Field said that one should look in their closets and pull out different pieces of clothing and wear them together in a way they have never worn them before.

Patricia Field added that she likes to keep things oversized or looks for items that don't necessarily “go together”. Patricia Field revealed that one would be surprised at what good pairings of clothes are capable of. It is just about opening up one’s mind to new things and closing their mind off to old habits, particularly about what is “trendy”. The point is to look uniquely yourself and to know who you are. Patricia Field says that one has to have confidence in their taste and how they feel.