Eyebrow Pencil Vs Pomade: What Are The Best Eyebrow Products To Use During Makeup? Read

Eyebrows are of the most important facial features when it comes to beauty, according to experts. However, not many pay attention to the eyebrows when it comes to doing their makeup. There are many products in the market which can now help one attend to and shape their brows. Here's a list of eyebrow products.

Eyebrow pencil

The eyebrow pencil is the best product for beginners who want to give their eyebrows a dramatic look. It is similar to drawing and all one needs to do is apply it in strokes in the places where the hair growth is thinner. After this, smudge the strokes to give it a more natural and dense look.

Eyebrow pomade

For those who have thinner eyebrows, this is the key. Pomade helps the brows look thicker and denser. It has a creamy texture and can be used to fill the gaps in between the eyebrows. It also changes the look dramatically.

Eyebrow powder

This is the perfect product for those who want a more coloured and dense-looking eyebrow. It also gives a shadow under the brows adding to the dense effect. As the name suggests, the texture is powdery and available in various colours. To apply this product, one needs to find a shade that is closer to the colour of their eyebrow. However, eyebrow powder is a strict no-no for those with dry skin.

Eyebrow gel

For those who have thicker eyebrows, this is the product to swear by. It helps keep the eyebrow hair in place and look almost like a mascara. However, they give a fuller effect than the latter. Eyebrow gels are also good for applying in a hurry as it gives a denser look in seconds.

Eyebrow marker

Eyebrow markers look like tip pens but are also one of the easiest products to use by beginners. They are more liquid base and are great for covering scars or filling bald patches in the eyebrows. These almost give the effect of individual hairs. Eyebrow markers are great for those with oily skin or those who live in humid weather conditions.

