Mira Kapoor Talks About Her Skincare Routine, Gives 'game Changing' Beauty Tip

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor recently hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram handle for her followers. During the interaction, Mira being candid, answered varied questions with great spontaneity and wittiness. While a few curious fans asked the celebrity wife about her taste in movies, other questions were aimed at her beauty mantra. Speaking of which, one of the inquisitive fans enquired about her glowing skin by asking her to share the skincare routine the diva has been following.

Mira Kapoor’s skincare routine

While sharing her skincare routine, Mira was seen pointing out how she had to literally force herself to include a few things in her routine. While doing so, she also unveiled how certain things proved to be a game-changer for her. Mira answered the question by distributing her routine in three different parts to paint a perfect picture in her followers’ mind.

Day routine

During the day, Mira tends to apply Serum along with moisturiser and sunscreen. Emphasizing on the usage of sunscreen, the socialite added, initially it was slightly difficult for her to include sunscreen in her routine. However, upon finding a good one, she made it a habit to incorporate it on a daily basis.

Serum + Moisturiser + Sunscreen I’ve had to really force myself to include sunscreen into my routine. Finally found a good one!

Night routine

Before concluding her day, Mira makes it a necessity to apply serum and cream. Along with it she also exfoliates her skin with a face massage. Calling it a ‘game-changer’, she encouraged her fans to do the same.

Serum + Cream + Face massage That is a game changer

Weekly routine

Once a week, Mira ensures that she washes away all the impurities and removes all the dead skin cells with the help of a face mask. Not only that, but she has also urged fans to maintain a fitness routine. Mira added that performing daily cardio exercises have proved to be a boon for her skin.

Weekly masking and daily cardio

