Giorgia Andriani Reveals The Secret Behind Her Glowing Skin; Check Out Her Skincare Regime

Arbaz Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani has been spending her time in quarantine baking, working out and spending time with her loved one. The model is often questioned about her skincare routine, by her followers on social media. She recently shared one skincare tip for glowing skin, with her fans on Instagram. Check out Giorgia Andriani’s homemade facemask tip below:

Giorgia Andriani's Homemade Skin Care Mask

Giorgia Andriani shared a video on her Instagram account revealing her skincare regime. She said many of her fans asked what her skincare routine was, that made her skin glow every time. The first and the most important thing she suggested was to drink a lot of water, to keep the skin moisturised. She further added that before she goes to bed, she removes her makeup using a cotton pad and applies a homemade mask made of milk and aloe vera gel. Here’s how you can make Giorgia Andriani 's homemade skincare mask at home using minimal ingredients:

Take 2-3 tsp of milk in a bowl

Add one tbsp of Aloe vera gel in it

Mix it thoroughly using a spoon or your hand

Evenly apply it on your face and leave it overnight

Along with the video, Giorgia Andriani shared that the concoction takes time to show effective results and asked her fans to stay consistent with the regime. She shared that it takes nearly 7 to 10 days to show effective results on one’s skin. The model also wrote that the skincare regime was simple and affordable for everyone.

She revealed that she got the secret recipe from one of her friends from Japan, a few years back. The actor added that the regime worked wonders for her, further writing that she hoped it works for those who try it out. Giorgia Andriani asked her fans to give her honest feedback on the regime

Earlier, Giorgia Andriani had shared her abs workout on her Instagram account. She shared a video on her Instagram account, in which she was seen doing the abs exercises. The abs exercises that she shared were alternate leg raises and knee raises. In the third video, the actor was seen getting cosy with her pet dog.

