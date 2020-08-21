Sonam Kapoor's Films That Showed The Harsh, Extreme Side Of Human Nature

Sonam Kapoor entered the Hindi film industry with Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Saawariya in the year 2007. Being in the Bollywood industry for more than a decade, Sonam has worked on some great scripts and played various roles. Here are times when Sonam Kapoor’s films which showcased violence in a raw form. Take a look:

Neerja

Neerja is based on the real-life story of Pan Am air hostess Neerja Bhanot. The film revolves around the story of Neerja, who died while rescuing the onboard passengers and crew members of the flight. The film shows the violent and brutal behaviour of terrorists who hijack the flight. The biopic film focuses on the hours leading up to the terrorist attack and its immediate aftermath. Apart from the violence of terrorists, the film also shows how Neerja overcomes a violent and troubled marriage and returns to her family.

Mausam

Sonam Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor starrer Mausam depicts the story of two star-crossed lovers. The story of the film revolves around Harinder Singh aka Harry (Shahid Kapoor), who is away from his native village, waiting for a letter to join the Indian Air Force. However, before the message arrives, he falls in love with Aayat (Sonam Kapoor), a girl from a small village in Kashmir. The film shows how their ill-fated romance gets disrupted by the political events like the Ayodhya dispute, the Mumbai bomb blasts, the Kargil war, and the Gujarat riots. The film depicts how the violence has spread, but their love never dies as Harry and Aayat keep hoping for a reunion, despite the passing years.

Raanjhanaa

Dhanush made a remarkable debut in Bollywood with Raanjhanaa. The film revolves around the life of Kundan, a dark-skinned Tamil lad who falls in love with a fair-skinned north Indian Muslim girl, Zoya. In one of the scenes, Kundan threatens to slit Zoya's wrist while in another, he tries to drown her. It can be said that most of the film is about violence. Whether it is the threat of violence or the fatal death of Abhay Deol’s character, the film depicted violence in a raw form.

