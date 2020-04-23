Fashion Revolution 2020: Here Are Times When Lady Gaga Started Fashion Trends

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, commonly known by her professional name as Lady Gaga, is one of the finest American singers, songwriters, and actors. She is known for reinventing herself throughout her career and for her versatility in numerous areas of the entertainment industry. Gaga started her career by performing as a teenager, singing at open mic nights, and acting in school plays.

Having sold 124 million records as of 2014, Lady Gaga is one of the world's best-selling music artists and the fourth highest-earning female musician of the 2010s. Her achievements include various Guinness world records, 11 Grammy Awards and awards from the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Along with being extremely successful and an over-achiever, Lady Gaga is also praised and well-known for setting various fashion trends. Here are some of the styles of Lady Gaga that the whole world is taking inspiration from. Read ahead to know more-

Lady Gaga’s styles that became fashion trends

T-shirt dress

Lady Gaga started the trend of wearing just an over-sized t-shirt as a dress. In both the pictures, she has worn a t-shirt and high-length boots under it. She has worn sunglasses and applied nude makeup.

Also Read | Lady Gaga: ‘I Better Hear No Lip-syncing’ At Halftime Show

Maxi dress

Lady Gaga is seen posing in Fenway Park, starting the trend of maxi dresses. Lady Gaga has worn an ochre colour maxi-dress, with a black colour belt at the york. She has worn black heels and left her wavy hair open, giving them a messy look. She has applied dark makeup.

Also Read | Lady Gaga To Beyonce: Here Are Celebs Who Have Weird Things Named After Them

Three-piece set

Lady Gaga was one of the very few who wore a three-piece set, that obviously turned into a major fashion trend after that. She has worn a white colour high-waist pants and a bralette. She has worn a blazer of the same colour and material on top. Lady Gaga has tied her hair and worn sunglasses.

Also Read | Lady Gaga Apologises To Jimmy Fallon For An Awkward Interview; Shares The Reason

Gowns with extremely long whales

Lady Gaga started the trend of wearing a gown with an oversized whale and looking gorgeous in it. Often, Lady Gaga is spotted wearing such clothes at various events, making a fashion statement. She sure knows how to carry the look well and has inspired many to experiment with something similar.

Also Read | Lady Gaga's Father Criticised On Social Media For Seeking Donations To Help His Workers

Mermaid style bottom

Lady Gaga has worn a black colour two-piece set, having a mermaid style finishing at the bottom. She has worn a knee-length and deep V-neck black blazer, on top of a mermaid style full-length skirt. Lady Gaga has worn a headband and applied nude makeup.

Also Read | Lady Gaga And Michael Polansky Make Their First Public Appearance At The Pre-Super Bowl

One-side off-shoulder

Lady Gaga has worn a dress with one-side off-shoulder. She has worn a white frill dress and a golden headgear. She has tied her hair at the back, applied pink nail paint, and applied nude makeup.