10 Major Fashion Trends Made Popular By Bollywood Movies Over The Years

Movies play a huge role when it comes to influencing fashion trends among masses. After every blockbuster hit movie, there will always be shops selling identical clothing lines for viewers. Time and again, fans have seen Bollywood celebs setting major fashion trends; be it Sushmita Sen’s low-waist saree in Main Hoon Na or Salman Khan’s Chulbul Panday glasses from Dabangg. Here’s a look at the most iconic trends that Bollywood has popularised over the years.

Kajol’s headscarf trend from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a chartbuster of the 90s. After the romantic drama was released, the trend of headscarf donned by Kajol in the movie became a massive trend. In the movie, Kajol can be seen wearing different headscarves which added a twist to her short hair look in the movie.

Rani Mukerji’s Kurta Salwar trend from Bunty Aur Babli

Rani Mukerji’s 2005 Bunty Aur Babli’s second instalment is in progress. When the original movie released, Rani’s fashion statement in the movie became a huge trend. The diva set the trend of shimmery Patiala suits.

Kangana Ranaut’s curly hair trend from Revolver Rani

When it comes to curly hair, Kangana Ranaut is one of the Bollywood divas who is known to pull it off with great ease. When Kangana Ranaut starrer Revolver Rani was released, many fans of her loved intense look which was complemented by her curly hair. Have a look at it here:

Prachi Desai’s pants from Bol Bachchan

The trousers worn by Prachi Desai in Bol Bachchan became a trend back then. The trousers were also named as Bol Bachchan pants by many fans. Check out Prachi Desai’s look from the film here:

Salman Khan’s Chulbul Panday glasses from Dabangg

Superstar Salman Khan is famous for essaying the role of Chulbul Panday in his Dabangg Franchise. Chulbul Panday has given rise to many trends like the belt dance from Hud Hud Dabangg song. However, the way Salman Khan tucks his glasses behind in his collar also became a major fashion trend after the movie released.

Sushmita Sen’s low waist saree from Main Hoon Na

Sushmita Sen looked like a goddess in those low-waist sarees in Main Hoon Na. The red saree that she wore in the song Gori Gori became hugely popular. Check it out here.

Ranbir Kapoor’s printed t-shirts from Wake Up Sid

Ranbir Kapoor’s printed t-shirts that he wore in Wake Up Sid became a massive fashion trend among masses. Even the boxers that he wore in the movie set major fashion examples for fans. It was also reported that most of the boxers donned by him in the movie were his own boxer collection.

Kareena Kapoor’s harem pants from Jab We Met

Geet from Jab We Met is an unforgettable character essayed by Kareena Kapoor. But the diva is also remembered for the harem pants that she has worn in the movie. From her, Mauja Hi Mauja looks to the white-nighty look when she missed her train set major fashion goals among fans.

Preity Zinta’s geek glasses from Kal Ho Na Ho

If there is one actor who will be remembered to pull off geek glasses with elegance, then that is Preity Zinta. In the movie Kal Ho Na Ho, the dive is seen wearing geeky glasses throughout the movie. However, they looked fabulous on her.

Sridevi’s blue Chiffon Saree from Mr India

Sridevi’s blue Chiffon Saree from Kate Nahi Katate Ye song became a major fashion trend as soon as Mr India was released. Then fans saw many Bollywood actors carrying forward Sridevi’s style like Raveena Tandon in Tip Tip Barsa Pani. Checkout Sridevi’s look here.

