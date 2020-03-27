Foods For Clear Skin That Will Help You Have A Naturally Healthy Glow

There are a number of natural ways to maintain a healthy and naturally glowing skin. You just have to include a few food items in your daily diet. These food items will help you avoid a number of elements that have proven to be bad for the health of your skin. Have a look at a few items that you must consume regularly for the health of your skin.

Food for glowing skin

1. Fish

Fish of most kind are rich in Omega 3 fatty acids, making them one of the best sources of essential nutrients. According to various experts, these fatty acids maintain the health of your skin which is one of the many helpful factors. These also keep your skin naturally moisturized, keeping it away from cracks and white lines. These fatty acids also help make the skin less sensitive to pollution and UV rays.

2. Walnuts

Walnuts supply your skin with the fatty acids that your skin cannot produce for itself. Walnuts also contain zinc which is essential for the skin. Various experts believe that walnuts also have the property to help the skin in healing and fighting certain bacteria and inflammation. They also contain Vitamin E, which is another important element to protect your skin.

3. Avocados

Avocados have fats that are highly essential for the well-being of your body. Avocados also help the skin in many ways. They help in having skin that glows and is less damaged. According to experts, the properties of the skin are also improved through avocadoes. You will also be able to have a control on wrinkles and other signs of ageing through regular consumption of avocados.

Read Coronavirus Quarantine Makes Celebrities Share Their Skincare Routine With Fans

Also read Vicky Kaushal Has A Cheeky Way Of Asking People To Stay At Home Amid Lockdown; See Pic

4. Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds do a great job for glowing skin. With the right amount of consumption, you will get a glowing and clear skin. Experts believe that sunflower seeds have selenium which benefits the skin. Sunflower seed also have Vitamin E which helps the skin in being healthy.

Read Korean Skin Care Routine And How To Try It At Home | Read Here

Also read Nikita Dutta Reveals She Was Rejected Because Of Her Skin Colour; Says 'made Me Angry'

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock