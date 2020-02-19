From Beach To Street, Here Are Effortless Chic Ways To Style A 'bradigan'

Katie Homles is an American actor who garnered attention with her performance in a television series Dawson’s creek. She has a huge fan following and is often followed around by paparazzi. When Katie Holmes stepped out in a matching cashmere bra and cardigan, fashion enthusiasts could not help but talk about it and appreciate her look. Social media was taken by storm and everyone was discussing ways to style the outfit, which was dubbed the 'bradigan'.

What is bradigan?

When Katie Holmes was snapped wearing an oversized cardigan and a bra underneath it, it set a trend. Her cardigan and bra were of the same colour and the same knitted material. When Katie Holmes was interviewed about the same by a leading media portal, she said that she bought the bra as she thought it was cool.

She had paired it up with the cardigan because she thought it was cute as the cardigan was so big. The bra worn by the actor along with the cardigan was knitted of the same material as that of her cardigan, hence fans and critics started calling it ‘bra-digan’.

Here's how to style the bradigan

Co-ords

The cashmere bra can be styled really well with a pair of matching coloured pantaloons, skirts, shorts, etc. One can pair it up with knitted pair of bottoms. It will give a cosy vibe yet make the person look stylish.

Off-shoulder bradigan

One can take inspiration straight from Katie Holmes pictures and style the bradigan the way the actor did. For that one needs to button up a cardigan from the bottom and then push one sleeve down one shoulder. One may let the bra strap on the shoulder or push it down as well, depending on how they like it. The knitted fashion articles can be paired up with various other garments like a pair of denim, skirts, or simple boot cut jeans.

Bring your runway to the beach

A bradigan means to wear a matching bra with a cardigan. Using this concept one can swap a bikini and cover up with a light and loose cardigan along with a matching bra. It will be like bringing the runway fashion to the beach.

Chic street fashion

Wearing a bradigan gives a lot of scope for accessories that can amp up one's style game. one can add a chunky belt to emphasise the waistline. You can also add layered neck chains to emphasise your neckline. One can even pair up a long sweater with a matching bra, add a belt to it and make it a bradigan dress. It would make for a good outfit.