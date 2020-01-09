Ginger Water And The Benefits Of Drinking It Every Morning

Ginger is a root that is most commonly used as a spice. Ginger has been used in Ayurveda and many other homoeopathic and traditional medicine for a long time. It is one of the most commonly used home remedy for cold, cough, digestive problems, healing sounds, and many more issues. Ginger is a powerful nutritional punch, loaded with minerals such as potassium, manganese, copper, and magnesium.

Ginger water is generally made by boiling some fresh ginger root in water. Some people add honey and lemon juice to attribute more benefits of this medical drink. Drinking ginger water can strengthen your digestive system and regulates blood sugar levels.

By regularly drinking this water, you can control the urge to eat and maintain your weight as it also helps in weight loss. This anti-inflammatory drink provides many benefits if you consume it every day. So, here are some of the benefits of drinking ginger water every day.

Also read | Ginger Water For Weight Loss And Other Ways To Consume This Magical Drink

Image source: @plantifulfacts

Benefits of drinking a glass of ginger water every day

Treats your digestion

If you make sure that you consume a glass of this magical drink every day, it can help you strengthen your digestive system. It also prevents nausea, indigestion, and heartburn. Drinking ginger water every morning can also relieve morning sickness during pregnancy. A teaspoon of mint juice, tablespoon honey, and a teaspoon of lemon juice can also be added to ginger water for more benefits.

Also read | Recipe: Ginger Pumpkin Soup With Swiss Cheese And Coconut Milk

Helps in weight loss

If your sugar levels are high, then you feel hungry all the time and it leads to overeating. So, drinking ginger water daily regulates your blood sugar levels and controls your hunger pangs and keeps you full for long. Along with controlling your urge to eat, it also has a fat absorbing ability, which leads to weight loss. This drink id one of the healthiest ones to reduce the belly fat.

Good for hair and skin

Ginger contains a huge source of antioxidants and vitamins in it, and this is the reason why drinking ginger water adds a natural glow to your skin. It also comprises of vitamin A and C that improves the health of your hair and its texture. Clearing your blood with its antibacterial properties helps you in dealing with any kind of skin disease.

Also read | Ginger Skin Benefits: Home Based Tips For Smooth And Shiny Skin

Image source: @healthandfitnesszone

Muscle reliever

For a healthy body and muscle gain, you have to exercise daily. While exercising, your muscles are put to work and hence you get tired. So, one of the best home remedies to accelerate muscle recuperation is to drink a glass of ginger water. It will really make you feel stressed out and relieve your body muscles.

Treats Diabetes

Consuming this medicinal water every day can also reduce the risk of diabetes and kidney damage. If you are suffering from diabetes, then drinking this water can lower the effects of diabetes. Ginger, a pungent root is rich in mineral like zinc, which plays a big role in the secretion of insulin.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock

DISCLAIMER:

The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Also read | Easy Gingerbread Recipe: Here Is How To Make Christmas Gingerbread At Home