Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's No-makeup Look Will Brighten Your Day

A celebrity’s life is full of glamour and style where everyone expects them to wear their finest clothes and have a flawless face full of makeup. They are always seen decked up giving their fans major fashion goals. However, there are few divas who broke all the stereotypes and dared to go out in public without makeup. Fans have always lauded them for doing the unusual. Here is a compilation of Bollywood actors who went make-up free in public.

Alia Bhatt

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a morning selfie sometime ago. The diva can be seen tucked in her bed wearing a black nightdress. Her hair appears to be wavy and her face looks flawless even without makeup. In a recent interview, when she topped the Sexiest Asian Woman list, Alia Bhatt was seen saying that true beauty goes beyond what is seen and that is what really counts for her. In an interview recently Alia commented on how she thinks people will keep growing older, and their appearance will keep changing too. However, a good heart is something that makes everyone beautiful and that is what people should focus on.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone revealed her no-makeup face through her Instagram post. She can be seen in her gym attire, donning a pink sports bra which she paired with black trousers. After an exhausting workout, Deepika Padukone's skin is seen glowing. Her skin looks flawless without makeup and this picture is the proof of the same. She has inspired many to redefine their definition of being beautiful.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a phenomenal actor with great poise and elegance. Kareena’s fashion statements never go wrong be it her desi look or airport look. She can pull off anything with quite ease and grace. After looking at this picture, it is proved that she can look amazing even without makeup. In the picture, she can be eating at a restaurant without any makeup. Kareena Kapoor looks adorable and happy. The picture is much loved by her fans.

