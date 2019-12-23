Georgia Louise & Gucci Westman Dish Out How To Nail The Party Makeup Look

Georgia Louise and Gucci Westman, who have famously worked with supermodel Linda Evangelista, recently spoke in an interview about how to get ready for the party with your skin. In this interview, Louise and Gucci Westman joined forces for a definitive guide for glowing skin that is ready to dazzle all night long.

Georgia Louise & Gucci Westman dish out the ultimate party look guide

1. Start prepping your skin

In the interview, Georgia Louise and Gucci Westman revealed that for big events, some prep work for the skin is necessary. A flawless base requires a well-exfoliated skin at least a week before so it does not get dry or flaky. Gucci Westman added during the interview that the exfoliator should be gentle on your skin and should not cause damage.

2. Massage your skin

Georgia Louise revealed that a professional microcurrent treatment can be even done at home by having a nightly facial massage. Gucci Westman added to this tip by stating that this massage can be done by either using fingertips or by a rose quartz stone. This massage will not only depuff the face but also boost collagen production. Georgia Louise said that massaging your skin daily even with a simple moisturiser will have long term benefits as it will boost skin cell production.

3. Play up not cover-up

Gucci Westman said that the goal is to look great and feel confident with minimal effort. Gucci Westman then talked about how important choosing the right foundation is important. She then went on to add light contour to complete the base of the skin and to create symmetry.

4. Radiate with a blush and highlighter

Gucci Westman and Georgia Louise both talked about the importance of having the right amount of blush to add a fresh glow to the face. Georgia revealed that she adds a bit of highlighter even before she starts with her foundation to give a glow that radiates from inside. Gucci Westman, when asked about the importance of blush and highlight, said that she likes to dab highlight only on the high points of the face and further added the colour should always be silky and noticeable but nothing over the top.

5. Build a believable and thicker brow

Gucci Westman said that a thicker and groomed brow always adds a youthful glow to the face. Gucci Westman also revealed the tips of your eyebrows are the trickiest parts since getting the angle right is important. She said that spending a little extra time and check them out from multiple angles in the mirror.

