The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Hair Colour Trends For This spring-summer Season That Are Unmissable

Fashion

Here are some of the coolest hair colour trends for the spring-summer season for those who love to experiment with their looks. Read more

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
hair colour trends

For the people who love to experiment with their hairstyles here are some supercool spring summer hair colour trends that you cannot miss out on. These hair colour trends will change your look completely. For those who are experimental with their looks can take tips from these hair colour trends given below.

Also Read: Kiara Advani To Adah Sharma; Celebs Who Opted For Quirky Hair Colours

Also Read: From Beyonce To Kiara Advani: Celebs And Their Tryst With Experimental Hair Colours!

Bold hair colour shades

Bold hair colour that starts from the root of the hair to the tip of the hair. This is one of the trending hair colour trends for this season. Women are loving deep and bright shades of red, purple and blues in their hair. This hairstyle will also give you a quirky look and will make you stand out. 

Icy Silver

One of the most trendy hair colours is the Icy Silver hairstyle. The silver blondes and icy tones with a slight shade of blue or lilac is the talk of the town this summer season. If you are up for this hairstyle you can also go for dark roots with a light shade that would create a multidimensional tone. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Vanity Box 💕Pulp Riot🌈 (@verityofthevanitybox) on

Metallic Rose Gold

Everyone is aware of the fact that the spring season is all about bright colours and during this the metallic colour is unmissable. The rose gold hair colour was quite underrated but the shade has gained a lot of popularity recently. Rose Gold hair colour has grabbed everyone's attention. All those who want to experiment with their hair colour, this shade is the perfect trendsetter for this season.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's Best Hairdos And Hair Colour That You Can Take Inspiration From

Also Read: Choosing Hair Colour Gets Easy With These Simple Steps, Take A Look

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chandrayaan
CHANDRAYAAN-3 IN 1ST HALF OF 2021
PM Modi
PM MODI NOT TO CELEBRATE HOLI
Mike Bloomberg
MIKE BLOOMBERG DROPS OUT
Netanyahu
NETANYAHU ENCOURAGES ISRAELIS TO ADOPT 'NAMASTE' TO GREET AMID CORONAVIRUS SCARE
Enjoying
TATA TALKS ABOUT POST-RETIREMENT
Sambit Patra
BJP SLAMS MAMATA BANERJEE