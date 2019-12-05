Felicity Jones Pregnant With Her First Child With Husband Charles Guard

Felicity Jones is pregnant with her first child with husband Charles Guard. The Theory of everything actor was careful to not share any details about her pregnancy. However, she was spotted with her baby bump when she appeared on a famous TV show.

Felicity Jones pregnant with her first child

The couple has been married for over a year and this will be their first child. They dated for three years before they got married in July of 2018 in England. The actor began her acting career at the age of 12 with The treasure seekers. She has starred in over twenty movies and has been part of several popular films including Inferno, On the Basis of Sex and her most recent film The Aeronauts.

She was nominated by the Academy Awards for her work in The Theory of Everything, among many other honours. She has been an excellent actor and has always marvelled fans with her characters on screen. Her fans were extremely happy to receive the news of her pregnancy and congratulated her for her new stage in life.

Felicity Jones pregnant and Emma Stone ENGAGED!?!? - Why do you do this to me world!?!? #FelicityJones #EmmaStone — Josh Rom (@JoshRomOnAir) December 5, 2019

Speaking about her most recent film to an entertainment magazine she had injured her back while filming a stunt for the film. She added, she missed a metal corner of a wooden chest and due to wearing a corset she went on to injure herself and couldn’t move for a while. She assumed she injured her back and was worried about any other injuries. She recently appeared in a show where fans spotted the baby bump of the actor. She was seen wearing a black gown which made her look elegant and regal.

