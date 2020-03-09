Check Out This #Throwback Video Of Vicky Kaushal Performing On Amitabh Bachchan's Songs

Vicky Kaushal has been part of many award functions and events. The Uri actor has even performed on stage. One of his iconic performance on stage is him dancing to a remix of Amitabh Bachchan songs. Vicky Kaushal lit the stage on fire with his take on some monumental songs. Here is a throwback to when Vicky Kaushal performed Amitabh Bachchan songs

Vicky Kaushal performing popular Amitabh Bachchan's songs

The video starts with Vicky Kaushal re-enacting the popular dialogue of Amitabh Bachchan, "Tum Log Mujhe Dhoond Rahe Ho Aur Tumhara Yahan Intezar Kar Raha Hun", from the 1975 hit film Dewar. Dressed in a blingy embroidered three-piece, black trousers and blingy shoes, he enters the stage. Vicky Kaushal starts with Saara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana song from Amitabh Bachchan’s popular film Yaarana released back in 1981. He danced amidst an army of background dancers.

Further, he took the energy to another level with a dance performance on Yamma Yamma from Amitabh Bachchan’s film Shaan from 1980. He looked effortless essaying the peppy steps of the original song. Then, Vicky Kaushal performed on Ke Pag Ghunghroo Bandh Meera, Vicky’s take on the hit song was rather hilarious. Next up, was the lyrical hit Aapka Kya Hoga Janabe Ali from the film Lawaaris. Vicky Kaushal paid the tribute to Amitabh Bachchan, by creating a scenic take of many of his dialogues. The best remix tribute was definitely Chumma Chumma song followed by the iconic Shawa Shawa from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gam. Vicky pumped up the audience with Amitabh’s song Kajra Re. Vicky Kaushal finished the high octane dance performance with his own take on the song Don from the film by the same name.

Watch Vicky Kaushal's video while him performing on Amitabh Bachchan's songs

