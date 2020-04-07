Home Couture: This DIY Couture Fashion Trend Is Getting Viral On Instagram, See Pics

As we all know, the world has come to a standstill amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. This COVID-19 lockdown time has brought us to follow some necessary rules of social distancing, self-isolation, and work from home. During this quarantine days, one thing that has always kept us busy and entertained with unique challenges is social media. These challenges have brought a whole new perspective in our lives at home and also trended a lot on social media.

The DIY culture has become recently popular on social media. It has given exceptional encouragement to simplify patterns that seemed difficult to approach. Many Instagram users are taking couture to home in the fiercest and captivating way. Let’s have a look at this #HomeCouture trending social media challenge that has become popular during the quarantine.

Home Couture: DIY couture fashion trend during the lockdown-

Image courtesy: @bizarrebazaarbybrit

Image courtesy: @skipdin

Image courtesy: @skipdin

Image courtesy: @tommylenk

George Serventi (@skipdin), the recreator of the look from Molly Goddard’s fall 2019 collection, said,

“To provide some fashwan style comic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and bleak period of self-isolation we’re all living in, I enlisted Quarantine Queens across the world to doll themselves up, Cinderella-style, with scouring pad ball gowns, toilet roll palazzo pants and saucepan fascinators… Because in the words of Fifth Harmony we CAN work from HOME!

Inspired by Instagrammers @tommylenk and @celestebarber, fashionistas from North London to Manhattan are submitting their duvet drag, plastic bag black tie and tin foil fantasies under the hashtag #HomeCouture. Lewks have included a keep-fresh McQueen cling film mini-dress (SS95 of course), a puttanesca surprise that can only be likened to Dolce & Gabbana’s pasta pieces and my very own Comme Des Garcons AW15 moment with blown-up bin bags (I enlisted the help of a hair-dryer - my lung capacity just couldn’t take it).”

