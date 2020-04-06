DIY Natural Deodorant - How To Make It At Home With Cost-effective And Simple Techniques

Making your own natural deodorant is simple and cost-effective, and the effects of natural deodorant last longer which give you better results. To make your own natural deodorant, it can take up to 20-30 minutes of your time and you can be in charge of what ingredients you want to choose. Read on for a step-by-step guide.

How to make natural deodorant at home?

The top ingredients for making a natural homemade deodorant are -

Baking soda

Corn-starch or arrowroot powder

Coconut oil

Essential oils

Shea butter

Beeswax

How to make?

1/2 cup of coconut oil

1/2 cup of baking soda

40-60 drops of essential oils

To make the natural homemade deodorant, you will first have to put the coconut oil in a mixing bowl. From there, take the baking soda and gradually mix it inside the bowl. Once that is completed, add some essential oils according to your preference or skin type. Upon completion, you will have your own natural homemade deodorant. Store it in a jar and apply this mixture using your fingers.

For those with excess body odour

3 tablespoons of baking soda

5 tablespoons of arrowroot powder or non-GMO corn-starch

6 tablespoons of shea butter

30-60 drops of essential oils

To start off with your natural homemade deodorant, put the baking soda, arrowroot or corn-starch and shea butter in a large mixing bowl. Use your hands to gently combine all the ingredients. You will notice the natural homemade deodorant is getting a powder-like texture, which is fine as it should be that way. From there pour in your essential oils, and use a whip to mix the mixture together. Do this for a while and the mixture will turn creamy. Store this in a proper place and use it sparingly with your fingertips.

DISCLAIMER | The content provided above is for information purposes only. It is not at all intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.