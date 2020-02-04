Home Remedies For Sunburn That Work Like A Charm For Sensitive Skin

Sunburn in literal sense means your skin burning due to heavy exposure to the sun. This often happens due to UV rays harming skin that has not been protected with SPF. A sunburn usually turns the skin red and it starts itching. Since the skin has burns on its uppermost surface, a stinging feeling is also part of the sunburn. But a sunburn can be easily healed with some simple sunburn remedies. Take a look at some of these home remedies to heal your sunburn in no time.

Simple sunburn home remedies

1. Cold baths and showers

A cold bath or a shower is the easiest way to soothe the burning sensation experienced due to sunburn. After the bath or shower, gently pat your skin dry but leave a little water on your skin. Then, apply some moisturiser. This immediate application will help in trapping the water in your skin and will help ease the dryness.

Also read | Makeup And Skincare Tips That Tell You What NOT To Use If You Have Oily Skin

2. Moisturiser with Aloe Vera or Soy

As mentioned earlier, a moisturiser application on damp skin will help in trapping the water on your body. Aloe Vera and soy have healing properties and also contribute to soothing the burning sensation caused due to the sunburn. Hence this is one of the most effective sunburn home remedies.

3. Drink enough water

Drinking water is one of the most important sunburn home remedies. A sunburn draws fluid to the skin’s surface. This leads to the body experiencing dehydration. Hence drinking extra water contributes to the healing process of the sunburn.

Also read | Serum Should Become An Integral Part Of Your Skincare Routine, Find Out Why

4. Covering your sunburned skin

When stepping outdoors, make sure you cover already sunburnt skin. Wearing clothes that cover your skin is the best way to protect those sunburns from further damage. Hold the fabric you are wearing against the Sun; very little light should pass through. This will ensure that your skin stays protected.

Also read | Skincare Tips On How To Use Rice Water To Treat Damaged Skin

Also read | Winter Skincare: Have A Look At The Angeleno Guide For Healthy Looking Skin This Winter

Disclaimer: Before using any of these options it is important to consult your dermatologist. Some skincare products can also irritation and can further damage the already burnt skin.

Image Courtesy: Canva