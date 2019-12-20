Home Remedies To Get Instant Glow On Your Face This Winter

There are various home remedies that you can try for healthy-looking skin. Using these in your day-to-day routine will leave you with a flawless, gorgeous looking skin. These remedies are easy on the pocket as well as most of these ingredients are easily available in your kitchen as well. Know more about these ingredients and remedies here-

Easy home remedies for an instant glow

Turmeric

Turmeric is one of the best remedies for an instant glow. It helps to restore your glow and gives you perfect glowing skin. The following home remedy works wonders when it comes to getting a glowing skin-

Take half tablespoon of turmeric

Add one spoon of water

Apply that paste on your face

Keep it for 20-25 minutes, till it totally dries up

Wash it off later

Or

Take one tablespoon of turmeric

Add one tablespoon of gram flour

2 tablespoons of milk or water

Make a paste out of it

Apply on your face and keep it for 20 minutes.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is another best ingredient to get glowing skin. Not only does it help in refreshing the skin, but it also helps get rid of acne, pimples, and other skin problems. Just take 2 scoops of fresh aloe vera gel and apply it on your face. Let it dry out and then wash your face. You can also keep it for the whole night and wash your face in the morning.

Or

Tale 2 scoops of aloe vera gel, squeeze one lemon in it and apply it on your face. Wash your face after 25 minutes.

Lemon

Lemon is very effective when it comes to skin problems. Lemon helps you get rid of acne and pimples effectively. Lemon is also often used for skin brightening. You can directly apply the lemon juice on your face and let it pat dry. Wash later. You can even try adding curd into the lemon juice. Apply the paste on your face, and wash it off after 25 minutes. This will help you get instant glow at home.

Honey

Honey is being as a beauty ingredient for ages. It has always been a favourite pick by many people. Honey helps in moisturizing giving a healthy glow to the skin. Just take one tablespoon of honey and apply it on your face for half an hour. You can even add a little lemon juice or curd into the honey and make a paste out of it. Apply the paste on your face for half an hour and wash it off with warm water.