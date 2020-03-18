How To Cut Own Hair While Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak?

The recent global outbreak of Coronavirus is known to spread through human contact. In the wake of this information and the rise in a number of infected people, the Indian government has ordered a lockdown public places. But for those who needed an urgent trip to the salon for some hair trimming, here’s a guide on how to cut own hair at home while practising social distancing.

Everybody, at some point in their life, must have tried to cut their hair by themselves. However, here are some easy pointers by following which, one can get their much-needed trimming done. All that is needed is a pair of scissors and water.

How to cut own hair during social distancing due to Coronavirus?

First, one much divide their hair into one-inch sections. Some stylists recommend twisting the one-inch section around the finger for the perfect haircut.

Using a spritzer, one needs to spray little water on the section they want to cut. However, they need to be careful that the section is not dripping wet rather only slightly damp.

After twisting the section, one needs to hold the bottom of the section so that only the tips can be seen. This is when they should start chopping off the tips.

To add a fringe, one needs to hold the hair section between their index and middle finger. Only a little bit of the hair should be poking out from the hold. Now, they need to cut it upwards rather than sideways.

For all those who only want to get rid of their split end, they too can divide their hair into sections. Then twist the whole section until one reaches the end. The hairs poking out of the twisted section needs to be chopped off. These are the parts that need trimming.

The pandemic Coronavirus has infected an alarming number of people globally. The number of people affected in India has risen drastically today. Kolkata has confirmed its first case of Coronavirus in an 18-year-old coming from London. The entire country has been put on lockdown with schools, colleges, shopping malls and other public places shut to ensure social distancing. The state of Maharashtra has the most number of Coronavirus cases.

