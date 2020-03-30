How To Make A Face Moisturiser At Home During Self-quarantine

Is the ongoing self-quarantine period getting the best of you? While people are confined to their homes, there is a way with which you can put this time to some good use. This quarantine period is a good way to catch up on that much-needed beauty sleep and get back on your face care routine. You can also spice things up by making your own beauty products with DIY ingredients available at home.

How to make moisturiser at home

1. Aloe vera face moisturiser

Melt a few tablespoons of beeswax, coconut oil and almond oil in a double boiler. Now in another bowl, add in a few tablespoons of aloe vera gel along with a few drops of essential oil of your preference. Now, mix both the mixture and store it in a glass jar.

2. Honey and glycerin face moisturiser

Take a bowl and add one teaspoon of honey, two teaspoons of glycerine, one teaspoon of diluted lemon juice and two teaspoons of green tea. Mix all the ingredients well to form a single mixture. You can massage this on your face and leave it overnight as well.

3. Hibiscus face moisturiser

Grind two tablespoons of hibiscus tea into a powder consistency. Now melt one cup of coconut oil in a double boiler. Add in the hibiscus tea powder. Strain the mixture and let the oil cool down. Once it is solidified, store in a glass jar.

4. Tea tree face moisturiser

Take a clean, dry bowl and add four tablespoons of aloe vera gel and one tablespoon of jojoba oil. Whisk the mixture together to get a creamy consistency. Now, add four drops of tea tree essential oil and rose oil each. Mix it and apply on the face for a clean, acne-free skin.

5. Shea butter face moisturizer

Melt half a cup of shea butter in a double boiler and add two tablespoons of almond oil once you switch off the flame. Let the mixture cool. Now, add five drops of rosemary essential oil, ten drops lavender essential oil, three drops of tea tree essential oil and three drops of carrot seed essential oil. Mix it all together and apply it on your face.

DISCLAIMER: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

