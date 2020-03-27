How To Reduce Acne? A Quick Measure Guide To Solve The Problem At Home

Are you prone to acne and regular outbreaks? If that’s the case then these popular DIY face packs can help in reducing the acne. These face packs can be made within five minutes if the ingredients are available at home. These face packs will help unclog pores, fight inflammation and reduce damage to the skin. Learn how to reduce acne marks and pimples with the following DIYs:

How to reduce acne at home using turmeric?

For this simple technique, all you need is honey and turmeric powder. Mix half teaspoon of turmeric powder and one tablespoon of honey until good consistency. The natural anti-inflammatory elements help heal the acne affected area, according to Deanne Mraz Robinson, professor of dermatology at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Leave this mixture on for approximately 15 minutes.

How to reduce acne at home using tea tree oil?

Mix one or two drops of tea tree oil in Multani Mitti. Mix it thoroughly and leave it on your face for approximately 15 minutes. The clay properties and tea tree oil is a solution to many bacterial and inflammation problem. This is a good homemade face pack for acne.

How to reduce acne at home using witch hazel?

Add astringent with hazel in rose water and add it to your clay mask. This combination should be left on the affected area for twenty-five minutes. This will help fight oily skin and open-pore problems, resulting in acne-free skin.

How to reduce acne at home using Aloe Vera?

According to reports from Healthline, “Aloe Vera acts as a soothing agent”. Mix or blend aloe vera, turmeric or green tea substitute. Get fine consistency. Applying the mixture regularly will give you acne-free skin along with reduced acne facial scars, as it calms the skin. Beauty reports also suggest that this homemade face pack for acne is good for oily skin. Use it on as a mask for acne-free skin for under twenty minutes.

How to reduce acne at home using oatmeal?

Make a fine mixture using leftover oatmeal without sugar. One can boil it with tea tree oil drops and also a half teaspoon of turmeric powder. Mix it to get a moist paste. Apply this for under thirty minutes. This mixture is a good solution for acne-free skin and minimum acne face scars as it is calming in nature, according to experts.

Disclaimer: The information has been sourced from various medical journals. The website does not hold any liability for the information provided. Consulting a doctor or expert advice is highly recommended.