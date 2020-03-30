Car Company Names And Car Names Quiz Clues And Complete List Of Answers

Car company names quiz has been going viral on Whatsapp in recent days. In this quiz, various Whatsapp emojis, signs and symbols are used as clues. One has to guess the name of the car company and cars by understanding the emojis, signs and symbols.

As people are under self-quarantine because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the puzzle is going viral on Whatsapp. Many people are using this time to do things that they would not have been able to do on normal days. Many people have taken this time to do something about their hobbies. Some people are seen indulging in reading while some are cleaning or cooking. There is also a majority that is indulging in solving puzzles or quizzes to pass their time. Car company names is one such quiz.

Here are all the clues and answers to the car company names quiz. One can send this quiz to their friends and loved ones on Whatsapp. For other puzzles or quizzes, it is easy to find the answers, but for car company names puzzle it is not easy. Here are the clues of a car company quiz with all the correct names of car companies and cars.

Guess the cars Names from Whatsapp emojis, signs and symbols

1. 👟 👞 🔑

2. 🔟 ⭐

3. Ⓜ 🚌 🚪

4. 🌊 ☕

5. 👋

6. 👀 🕙

7. 🌞 🚮

8. 4⃣ 🇨🇳 ®

9. 💘 🔫

10. 🚿 💡

11. ✌ 🔫 ®

12. 🔚 🅾 ®

13. 👌

14. 🍴 ✌ 🔫

Answers to car company names quiz:

1. Suzuki

2. Duster

3. Ambassador

4. City (Honda City)

5. Tata

6. I10

7. Santro (Sun + Trash)

8. Fortuner

9. Logan

10. Chevrolet

11. Wagon R

12. Endeavour

13. Superb (Skoda Superb)

14. Volkswagen

