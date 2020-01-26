Chart With Sleeping Positions Divide Netizens Over 'best Pose'

An image showing 18 different sleeping positions has gone viral on the internet with all users trying to figure out which one is the 'best pose'. One Twitter user posted the image asking how people sleep, and since then it has received nearly 14,000 reactions because the netizens were seen curious about sharing their 'go-to style'. Some of the Twitter users also posted 'additional' positions saying they are none of them because they are 'unique'. Along with sharing their stories, netizens also started pointing out 'weird positions' to sleep and said 'number 15 is a murderer'.

I'm a No. 9, which are you?



(also if anyone says they are a 13 just what are you doing lol) pic.twitter.com/YkDyiKiJLX — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) January 20, 2020

Most netizens were 'mix'

While many found their position in the sleeping chart, others tried to explain how they sleep with a 'mix' of different positions. This specific post has bagged several GIF's, reactions, and call for 'homicide victims'. Most internet users felt that number 7, and 10 are 'weird' while some of them also shared how they fall asleep when they are 'drunk' or 'passed out'. One of the Twitter users also shared that none of the 18 positions shows a dog beside them as she is pushed by the animal in the corner.

Legit every single one every single night. Except for #10. #10 is hilarious. That person is dead....which...shouldn't be funny? Shouldn't be funny. — Djasmine Unchained (@JasmineCie) January 20, 2020

None of these show a 30lb dog slowly pushing me to the edge of the bed and/or donkey kicking me with his back legs while he dreams and barks in his sleep. — Rhonda Deal (@RJDeal) January 20, 2020

I'm a mix of No. 9, 2 and 17 — Trey Bloomer (@TreyBloomer247) January 20, 2020

I'm a 10 sober, full corpse mode, no pillow. — For The Ville (👑🏃‍♂️🏈) (@fortheville615) January 20, 2020

Whomever is 15 probably murders people during the day. — Champion Hightower (@DeeksHightower) January 20, 2020

They have no number for the way I sleep. — hardcoresteelerfan (@hardcoresteele1) January 23, 2020

No. 10 is a homicide victim. — Erik Haslam (@haslametrics) January 20, 2020

