The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Chart With Sleeping Positions Divide Netizens Over 'best Pose'

Rest of the World News

An image showing 18 different sleeping positions has gone viral on the internet with all users trying to figure out which one is the 'best pose' in the chart.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
sleeping positions

An image showing 18 different sleeping positions has gone viral on the internet with all users trying to figure out which one is the 'best pose'. One Twitter user posted the image asking how people sleep, and since then it has received nearly 14,000 reactions because the netizens were seen curious about sharing their 'go-to style'. Some of the Twitter users also posted 'additional' positions saying they are none of them because they are 'unique'. Along with sharing their stories, netizens also started pointing out 'weird positions' to sleep and said 'number 15 is a murderer'.

Read - UK Man Buys Stolen Bike To Return It To The Owner; Netizens Hail The 'Good Samaritan'

Most netizens were 'mix'

While many found their position in the sleeping chart, others tried to explain how they sleep with a 'mix' of different positions. This specific post has bagged several GIF's, reactions, and call for 'homicide victims'. Most internet users felt that number 7, and 10 are 'weird' while some of them also shared how they fall asleep when they are 'drunk' or 'passed out'. One of the Twitter users also shared that none of the 18 positions shows a dog beside them as she is pushed by the animal in the corner. 

Read -  Man Slices Books To Make Them Portable, Enraged Netizens Call Him 'monster'

Read -  Donald Trump's Recent Tweet On 'real Fan' Leaves Netizens Divided

Read - Matthew McConaughey And Cast Receives Praise As Netizens Review 'The Gentlemen'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
REPUBLIC DAY 2020: B-TOWN WISHES
SUDARSHAN PATTNAIK ON REPUBLIC DAY
ITBP JAWANS CELEBRATE REPUBLIC DAY
SAIF SAYS 'NOT MUMBAI, ANDHERI'
GAMBHIR SALUTES CAPT TANIA SHERGILL
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA