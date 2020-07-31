Coconut Oil: Here Are Steps On How To Use The Oil On Face Overnight

Coconut Oil is not only considered to be an important ingredient in cooking but is also known to be very beneficial for the skin. Applying coconut oil on face overnight is known to have some great benefits. With all that said now, here are some steps on how to use coconut oil on the face overnight and its various benefits:

Steps for using coconut oil overnight

Take 1tbsp liquefied coconut oil and gently rub between hands.

Apply the oil on the face and neck. One can also apply it on the chest and other dry regions of the body.

Take off thick residues with the help of soft tissue. It is better to use cotton balls, else they would stick the surface of the oil on the face.

Apply a light layer of oil on the face and it is advised to avoid applying oil in the eyes, as it might irritate the eyes.

Those who run short of time amid the busy schedules, coconut oil is known to work as a double-duty ingredient as a makeup remover. It can be used before applying night cream. First, gently remove the makeup with the help of oil and then again apply a light coating of coconut oil on the face.

It is advised to use coconut oils that fall under the category of unrefined, virgin or extra virgin oil. Some prefer using the oil on an occasional basis and some use it on a weekly and daily basis. It is crucial to understand the nature of the skin before applying oil on the face.

Benefits of using coconut oil on face overnight

Hydration: It is known that coconut oil helps in trapping the moisture inside the skin layers and helps the skin to stay supple and hydrated.

Reduces inflammation: Coconut oil is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and these are helpful for skin that is chafed.

Helps in maintaining skin's elasticity: It is known that coconut oil has collagen and the ingredient helps in keeping the skin elastic and firm. Coconut oil is known to help eradicate the formation of fine wrinkles, present especially on the face.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

