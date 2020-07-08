Good News: From Man Saving Baby Eagle To Monkey Wearing Face Mask, Read Cheerful Stories

As challenging as this year has been for millions across the globe since the beginning, the unforeseen circumstances have also paved the way for some kind and inspirational gestures. From COVID-19 outbreak to Black Lives Matter protests, from the horrors of police brutality to constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene, there’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind these days. But still, people confined to their homes have managed to come up with unique challenges and 'adorable' videos of their pets that have uplifted moods for others.

To dial down on the ‘gloominess’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news”. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From the inspiring story of ex-Miss Colombia to man saving baby eagle from drowning, these are five best from today.

Man saves baby eagle from drowning

A family of three was celebrating the weekend when their relaxing boat trip turned into an adventurous rescue mission. While taking to Instagram, Brett Bacon shared a video of him saving a baby eagle from drowning in the middle of Windermere lake in British Columbia. The rescue mission took place when Brett spotted the baby eagle in the lake as it struggled to survive.

Ex-Miss Colombia dances for the first time after having her leg amputated

Former Miss Colombia Daniella Alvarez has taken the internet by storm after posting a dance video for the first time since a part of her left leg was amputated. The clip has been shared by the 32-year-old on Instagram while saying “difficulties don’t matter”, and it shows Alvarez dancing with her “favourite dance partner”, her brother Ricky Alvarez. The short video has garnered nearly four million views after she showcased her entire journey that according to her followers speaks of ‘inspiration and will power’.

New 'corona innovation' breaks internet

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, unique innovations have surfaced on social media. From people worshipping ‘Corona Devi’ to making ‘Corona dosa’, there are a series of new ideas that have only crossed the people’s mind amid the global health crisis. Similarly, the chairman of RPG Group conglomerate Harsh Goenka recently shared a video of yet another ‘Corona innovation’ which is a modified umbrella that allows one to pull out drapes if he or she wants to practice social distancing.

Orphaned elephant takes care of rescued animal

Adorable elephants are going viral on the internet after Sheldrick Wildlife Trust took to their social media and shared a heartwarming story of an orphaned elephant named Zurura taking care of a rescued baby elephant named Pare. The post already has over a thousand shares and netizens are all hearts over the story.

Monkey wearing face mask

While the government has made face-covering mandatory, a video of a monkey wrapping a piece of cloth around his head has left internet users in splits. The short clip initially started circulating last year, however, IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shared the video with a renewed significance amid coronavirus pandemic. Nanda in the caption also wrote that the monkey covered his face after seeing headscarf being used as masks.

