Justin Bieber And Other Celebrities Who Successfully Pulled Off 'pink' Hair Colour

Currently, the entire world is on hold, due to the coronavirus global pandemic. People are at home with very limited things available to do. In such a situation, experimentation has become a new way of living. From experimenting with makeup routines, gym and workout routines, to skincare and food regime, people have been taking up all sorts of activities and trying out something new. Whenever someone mentions experimenting with one’s looks, changing the hair colour is the first thing that pops in the mind. Many times, celebrities are spotted colouring their hair with all sorts of colours, but shades of pink remaining their all-time favourite. Here are five celebrities who managed to pull off this shade even better than expected-

Celebrities who successfully pulled off the hair colour pink

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber appeared with pink hair in his famous music video, Yummy. The singer has always been open to experimenting with his looks and has repeatedly proved that he can pull off almost anything. Justin Bieber sure looked great in the pink hair and fans loved his new look.

Source- YouTube

P!nk

P!nk is the singer of the female-centric hard-hitting songs that the world desperately needed. It is almost as if the pink hair colour looked so good on her that she decided to keep her stage name after it. P!nk has always been trying on new bob-cut hairstyles and hair colours with shades of pink that fans couldn’t stop drooling over.

Source-P!nk Instagram

Katy Perry

The to-be mother, Katy Perry, also went through the ‘pink hair’ phase once. It was almost as if the pink hair colour gave birth to a completely new image of Katy Perry. All of the singer’s songs were International hits that year and the fans went head-over-heels over this look of her.

Source- KatyPerry Instagram

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj is another singer who has often been spotted experimenting with her hair-colours. Out of all, pink seems to be Nicki’s favourite shade for her hair, that makes her look very classy. As fans have often hinted, one of the favourite looks of Nicky Minaj is when she wore the strawberry pink colour hair shade.

Source- NickiMinaj Instagram

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne gave her blonde hair pink highlights, before it came into vogue. The singer started to be known for her pink-rock look. The pink hair looked so good on Avril, that it almost became a trend to wear random bright colours on the hair, especially the shade of pink.

Source- AvrilLavigne Instagram