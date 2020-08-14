Kareena Kapoor Inspired Stylish Looks That Are Easy To Re-create Even When On A Budget

Kareena Kapoor’s style and fashion statements are amazing and inspiring. Bebo manages to makes even the simplest look more elegant eery time she steps out. Moreover, her stylish looks are easy to recreate, even when you have budget constraints. Below listed are her simple yet elegant looks and attires that you can manage to recreate in a very low budget effortlessly-

Kareena Kapoor's looks that you can recreate in a budget

Kareena Kapoor has a thing for casual clothing. This first look of Kareena Kapoor carries a black plunging neck lined lacy sleeve top. She paired this top with a pair of denim balloon pants, black handbag and black sheer heels. Kareena Kapoor’s daily looks are comfortable and also easy to adapt, even when on a low budget. You can opt for a stylish black top along with these balloon pant or even loose-bottomed pants if you don’t have balloon pants. Take a black handbag in hand and complete your look with black stylish heels.

Next look that you can recreate easily in a low budget is this polka dot dress of Bebo. If you want to give those perfect retro vibes for a party or just an outing, Kareena Kapoor's polka dot look is a superb pick. The actor opted for this brown polka dot jumpsuit for a Christmas party. The actress gave full justice to the look as the polka dot ensemble included long flared pants that brushed the floors while matching up with a belt that cinched her waist. Those black sunnies or any other glasses with a black bag in hand is a perfect accessory to add more grace to the look. So even you can recreate this look by wearing a polka dot loose-bottomed jumpsuit with perfect sunglasses, and a black sling bag.

This is another of Kareena Kapoor’s casual look that you can easily recreate on a budget. In this look, Kareena Kapoor is wearing a simple torn denim which is a tight-fit patterned, pairing it with a simple printed black t-shirt. She tied a knot in the front and completed her look with a pair of sneakers and simple hairstyle. Recreate this casual look of Bebo for your regular days with your regular sneakers and fandom T-shirts.

Some things that one can notice in Kareena Kapoor’s casual jeans t-shirt look is that she mostly adds an interesting belt to her look. Moreover, heels are a must along with sunglasses to add an edge to her style. So, make sure to include these things in your look when recreating Kareena Kapoor's outdoor looks. If Kareena is not wearing heels, she makes sure that she is wearing an interesting and stylish pair of flats. So, this is her bell-bottom types denim and a tee top look that can be opted very easily. She completed her look with black sunglasses, a pendant in the neck, black belt, and black heels.

