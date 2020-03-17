Alia Bhatt Reveals She And Her Sister Shaheen Were Not On Good Terms For A Brief Period

Alia Bhatt has a successful film career as an actor but besides this, Alia Bhatt also has a successful YouTube channel with over 1.3 million subscribers. The actor posts a number of videos on her channel where she can be seen revealing many details about her day-to-day and life in general. This time around, Alia Bhatt sat down with her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt and posted a video of the two answering questions. In the video, Alia Bhatt revealed that though she and her sister have been at very good terms for years, there was a time when the two did not get along at all.

Alia Bhatt reveals she and her sister Shaheen Bhatt were not on good terms for a brief period

The video posted by Alia Bhatt on her YouTube channel recently is titled Sister Tag, where the two sisters can be seen answering questions about one another. Alia and Shaheen were asked if the two got along together when they were younger. To this, Alia Bhatt replied that though they have been strong together always, there was a brief period when the two did not get along. Check out the video below -

Shaheen Bhatt revealed that due to the age gap between the two, various issues would arise. By the time Shaheen Bhatt was a teenager, Alia was still a kid, and thus Alia would often tell their mother about any mischievous thing done by Shaheen. In conclusion, Shaheen Bhatt stated that she and Alia were not friends at that time, but are now.

