Dave Bautista Says His 'My Spy' Co-star Chloe Coleman Is Special In Many Ways

Dave Bautista will be seen in three films this year, which includes My Spy, Dune, and Army of the Dead. Recently, Dave Bautista was seen talking about his My Spy co-star Chloe Coleman and how he is in awe of her. Read on to know more about what Dave Bautista has to say about Chloe Coleman:

Dave Bautista talks about his 'My Spy' co-star Chloe Coleman

Recently, Dave Bautista was seen talking to a leading news portal about his 2020 action comedy film My Spy. Talking about the 11-year-old actor, Bautista said that Chloe is special in many ways. The former wrestler called her a bright light and stated that he is in awe of her. She really loves acting and it is coming across in so many ways. He stated that one cannot learn what she does, as it is instinctual.

Chloe Coleman was also all hearts for her the former WWE champion. She said that when she was introduced to Dave, all she was thinking was that he is a giant. The young actor said that she then quickly pulled it together and they started talking and got to know each other. All this happened very quickly and the duo became good friends in a very short period of time. Coleman called Bautista a ‘big teddy bear’ who can play a really nice guy and can easily turn into a tough guy.

For the unversed, My Spy is set to release on March 13, 2020. It will revolve around a CIA agent and his adventures as he is assigned to protect a young girl and her family. Fans of the actor are highly eager to watch the film in the theatres. Here is the official trailer of the same.

