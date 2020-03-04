The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Katrina Kaif’s Pastel Lehenga Is The Perfect Outfit For Any Summer Wedding

Fashion

Katrina Kaif recently donned a pastel-coloured lehenga by Sabyasachi for a promotional event. The actor looks elegant and gorgeous. Check out the pictures.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
Katrina Kaif

Nothing can beat the classic lehenga look. Almost every A-lister in Bollywood has donned this look. Many celebrities have even taken this style a notch higher and donned it for red carpet events too. Katrina kaif is no stranger to the same.

The actor is always known to have pulled off every lehenga look with sheer grace and elegance. She is now seen as one of the biggest fashionistas in Bollywood. Her latest lehenga look has managed to turn heads once again.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif Roped In For A Dance Number In Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

Katrina Kaif’s latest Sabyasachi lehenga

Katrina Kaif had recently stepped out for a promotional event for her upcoming movie, Sooryavanshi in a floral pink lehenga by designer Sabyasachi. The pastel-coloured lehenga had red and pink florals all over. She paired it with a pair of statement, traditional gold earrings.

ALSO READ | When 'Sooryavanshi' Stars Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif Got A Visit From Sanjay Dutt

Katrina Kaif glammed up the look with soft makeup and nude lipstick. Her perfectly contoured face and fuller eyebrows were impeccable. She let her locks slide down her shoulder.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar Praises Co-star Katrina Kaif's Acting In Upcoming Cop Drama 'Sooryavanshi'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

With the summer wedding season arriving, Katrina Kaif’s look is an inspiration in case you were wondering what to wear. It is a refreshing, elegant look. The floral design on the lehenga has a summer vibe attached to it.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role. The trailer of the film was recently released and has been welcomed with positive responses from fans. Sooryavanshi is all set to release on March 24, 2020.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's Most Adorable Photos With Katrina Kaif You Should Not Miss

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Army
ARMY CHIEF ON CHANGING WARFARE
PM Modi
PM MODI NOT TO CELEBRATE HOLI
MNS
MNS THREATENS 'TAARAK MEHTA' TEAM
Stuart Broad
STUART BROAD OFFERS MOCK HANDSHAKE
Vijay Deverakonda
'ANAKONDA' PIC
Sambit Patra
BJP SLAMS MAMATA BANERJEE