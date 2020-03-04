Katrina Kaif’s Pastel Lehenga Is The Perfect Outfit For Any Summer Wedding

Nothing can beat the classic lehenga look. Almost every A-lister in Bollywood has donned this look. Many celebrities have even taken this style a notch higher and donned it for red carpet events too. Katrina kaif is no stranger to the same.

The actor is always known to have pulled off every lehenga look with sheer grace and elegance. She is now seen as one of the biggest fashionistas in Bollywood. Her latest lehenga look has managed to turn heads once again.

Katrina Kaif’s latest Sabyasachi lehenga

Katrina Kaif had recently stepped out for a promotional event for her upcoming movie, Sooryavanshi in a floral pink lehenga by designer Sabyasachi. The pastel-coloured lehenga had red and pink florals all over. She paired it with a pair of statement, traditional gold earrings.

Katrina Kaif glammed up the look with soft makeup and nude lipstick. Her perfectly contoured face and fuller eyebrows were impeccable. She let her locks slide down her shoulder.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s look here:

With the summer wedding season arriving, Katrina Kaif’s look is an inspiration in case you were wondering what to wear. It is a refreshing, elegant look. The floral design on the lehenga has a summer vibe attached to it.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role. The trailer of the film was recently released and has been welcomed with positive responses from fans. Sooryavanshi is all set to release on March 24, 2020.

