Video Showing Similarities Between Tamil, Korean Language Trends On Internet

In a video that went viral on the Internet, it aims at establishing similarities between Tamil and the Korean language. Ellen (a Korean speaker) and Visha (a Tamil speaker) are the two speakers who use different words to prove that the two languages have a lot in common.

Similarities between Tamil and Korean language

Most of us believe that Tamil and Korean language are completely different as they originated in different parts of the world. Hence it is less likely for both languages to share many similarities. However, the video demonstrates that there is a common vocabulary with the same meaning and pronunciation. The video posted by YouTuber Bahador Alast takes the help of various words in both languages to conclude the similarity.

So, the video begins by Visha grabbing a chit with a Tamil word written on it, she says it loud and that word happens to have exactly the same meaning and pronunciation in Tamil as in Korean. For example. The Korean word ‘na’ is similar to the Tamil word, ‘nan’ meaning “I’. In both languages, the father is pronounced as ‘appa’ and day as ‘nal’. Certainly, the similarities are intriguing and interesting. Netizens were baffled at the similitude of both languages.

The 11 minutes video was viewed more than 361,376 views. The Youtuber wrote, “In fact, a proposed language family called Dravido-Koreanic, or Dravido-Korea-Japonic, links the living or proto-Dravidian languages to Korean and in some cases to Japanese”.

The Korean language has been considered an isolated language. It is officially spoken in North and South Korea. It is also spoken in various parts of Sakhalin, Russia, and Central Asia. Modern Korean descends from Middle Korean, which descends from Old Korean, which descends from the Proto-Koreanic language. On the other hand, the Tamil language was classified under Dravidian languages. It is mainly spoken in India and Sri Lanka. Tamil is the longest surviving classical language in the world.

