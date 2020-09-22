Kourtney Kardashian's Make Up Artist's Tips On How To Get Her Iconic 'soft Glam' Look

Kourtney Kardashian's makeup is usually known to be, as her website Poosh calls it, the 'no-make-up-makeup look'. She looks pretty natural even after applying lots of products and looks stunning sporting it. Her makeup artist Patrick Ta gave a complete breakdown of how to get the soft glam Kourtney Kardashian's look in the website Poosh. Check it out

Face makeup

He shared a secret of taking advantage of different brushes and applicators you own when applying makeup on your face. Patrick Ta likes the technique to blend the base makeup on one's face. He follows the brush-blend-press-fluff-blend-spray technique. For Kourtney Kardashian's makeup on face, Patrik uses Oxygenetix foundation with a dense brush and blent it with a damn blender so the face looks natural. To highlight her face he uses a concealer lighter than the foundation and blends it with a fluffy blending brush and a blender. To set the base he uses loose powder.

For contouring the face he uses the Nightlife bronzer in ‘Novelty’ to give the face some dimension near the cheeks. For blush, he uses the ‘She’s So LA’ blush. Using Ilia DayLite highlighter powder in the shade ‘Decades, he applied it on high points of Kourtney's cheekbones and collar bones to give a little shine and blends it well. He topped it up with by spraying a light mist so that the makeup lasts all day.

Eye Makeup

He gave a little secret for eye makeup. He mentioned that one must shadow the upper lash line first and then blend the rest of the eye colour. He also emphasises on curling your eyelashes twice. He started the look by using the Dose of Colors Friendcation eyeshadow palette and applied the medium brown shade on the upper lash line and blended it with a fluffy eyeshadow brush. To add depth and dimension to the eyes, he used a darker brown shade. He applied the same shade on the lower lash line by using a short synthetic brush. He blended it well and curled her lashes twice to make them look longer.

For lips and hair

Patrik Ta prefers a nude on nude lipstick for Kourtney Kardashian's look. He used the KKW Beauty Liner in the shade Nude 1.5 and paired it with a silk matte lipstick to give a fuller lip. He loves applying the lip creme with a brush as it gives the lips a defined look. Patrik Ta prefers a high classic bun or a ponytail on Kourtney as her face looks more pulled. He added that one should apply hairspray to hold the hairstyle in place.

