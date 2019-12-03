Check Out Some Of Kylie Jenner's Stunning And Most Dramatic Outfits Ever | Pictures Inside

The business mogul, youngest billionaire and mother of a toddler, Kylie Jenner is a fashion icon for many. She dons out-of-the-box, brilliant ensembles on daily occasions. We take a look at some of her most dramatic outfits.

Met Gala 2019

Kylie Jenner’s iconic Met Gala look wearing a Versace atelier was indeed dramatic. She donned a Swarovski crystal chain pattern body-hugging plunging neckline tube dress. The outfit had delicate hand-painted feather sleeves and hemline. This is one of the most dramatic dress Kylie Jenner has donned along with the sleek matching hair.

Met Gala after-party dress

In the same event, Kylie Jenner donned a turquoise Versace atelier with crystal mesh and beaded crystal net. The outfit had asymmetric feather trim on the back. The dramatic look was completed with Kylie’s signature matching hair.

Casually dramatic

While promoting her own cosmetics brand, Kylie Jenner wore a casual T-shirt with heavy lace-ups on the pants. She opted for a sleek ponytail and accessorised it with leather bags. Kylie added a touch of drama with the neon plumps.

Halloween 2019

Kylie Jenner stunned many with two of her Halloween looks. Both her looks were Disney tales coming true. In the first look, she donned a bold mermaid dress, once again with striking red hair. In the second look, she wore a shimmery fair dress with wings. Both were amazing outfits.

Big Bow

For her latest campaign for her own brand, Kylie Jenner wore a big bow. This look had all the qualities of a dramatic attire. Her make-up was bold, and the bow top was huge and red. The background enhanced the entire look. Kylie Jenner has set the benchmark high for dramatic outfits.

