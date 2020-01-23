Louis Vuitton And NBA Team Up To Attract Luxury Class Buyers

The French fashion house Louis Vuitton and the NBA are teaming up to produce a travel case. The companies have reportedly announced a multiyear deal which will allow Louis Vuitton to produce travel cases for the prestigious Larry O'Brien Trophy. This trophy is awarded to the winning team of the well-known championship. The deal also includes an annual collection of accessories and outfits produced by Louis Vuitton revolving around the NBA championship.

NBA and Louis Vuitton's multiyear deal

This multiyear deal will reportedly help both the companies to elevate their brand images further into the luxury section of the market. The NBA is one of the most mainstream sports league present in the USA which attracts over 20 million globally. NBA reportedly has strong tie-ins with cultural influences like music and fashion. The NBA's popularity is not just popular in the USA either, it pulls a huge viewership globally including major markets like China and Australia.

The NBA's Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum spoke to a leading news daily about the new deal and stated that the vast popularity of the sporting championship has attracted luxury brands towards it. Mark shared that luxury brands are looking into players as social media influencers because they tend to set cultural trends with their outfits. Mark revealed furthermore that though the NBA has worked with brand integrations before, this is the first time it is being done at such a large scale. The first set of collections is expected to release in October 2020 which will include branded luggage and shirts.

The NBA line of apparells will be designed by Louis Vuitton's men's artistic director Virgil Abloh. Abloh has previously collaborated with brands like Nike to reimagine some of its classic basketball shoes. Virgil Abloh will be creating apparells around the theme of the NBA game and its players.

Image credit - Louis Vuitton Instagram