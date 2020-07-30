Masaba Shares The Secret To Having A Flawless, Beautiful Skin; Read To Find Out

Fashion maven Masaba Gupta never fails to give beauty tips to her fan army. Recently, taking to her Instagram story, she revealed the secret product that helps her skin recover from a sleepless night. In the picture shared by her, Masaba was seen donning a face mask.

Masaba’s glowing skin secret

The fashion icon lazing on her bed wrote that “Himalayan clay mask” helped her save 15 minutes of her sleep the previous night. Flaunting her face in the selfie, she can be seen sporting a blue-printed comfy ensemble. Take a look at her Instagram story here:

According to the official Himalayan product site, Himalayan clay soothes and cleanses the skin. Not only that but it also helps in tightening the skin and improves circulation. Reducing pores, the product helps in balancing oil to provide clearer and even skin tone. Himalayan clay is also preferred when it comes to drawing skin impurities.

As per the official site, it also helps in distressing and calming the mind. The skin cleanser is made for all skin type be it ace prone or congested skin. The product is made out of pure natural clays, her extracts and essential oil that also helps in reducing scars.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when Masaba Gupta was seen giving beauty tips to her followers. Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the ace designer was seen sharing an ayurvedic solution that one can try at home to nurture their skin. The Supermodel of the Year judge previously suffered from painful breakouts amid lockdown. Taking to Instagram, she disclosed her ace problem and gave a ‘lockdown acne’ remedy to everyone. Check out her beauty regime here:

