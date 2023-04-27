Met Gala 2023: Most Stylish Celebrity Couples At The 2022 Met Gala

Quick links:
Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson, now exes, were one of the most talked-about couples during Met Gala 2022. While Kim was dressed in a Marilyn Monroe outfit from 1962, Pete opted for a simple black
Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds' appearance left all in awe. Blake looked like a true goddess in a gold floor-length gown with intricate beading & headpiece. Ryan opted for a classic Black Tuxedo.
Hugh Jackman-Deborra Lee Furness made heads turn with their elegant fashion. Jackson looked dapper in a three-piece suit with tails, Furness opted for a starling figure-hugging black lace dress.
James Corden and Julia Carey were the talk of the town as they arrived at Met Gala 2022. James wore a navy blue with black lapels, Jules looked glamourous in a sweeping floor-length green velvet gown.
Jodie Turner Smith walked the red carpet in a crystal chain fringe mini dress with a peachy pleated chiffon train by Gucci with Joshua Jackson, who was wearing a sleek black suit.