Last Updated:

Met Gala 2023: Most Stylish Celebrity Couples At The 2022 Met Gala

A look at Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds, Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner and other celebrity couples who made heads turn at Met Gala 2022.

Fashion
 
| Written By
Simple Vishwakarma
 Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson
1/6
Image: AP

Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson, now exes, were one of the most talked-about couples during Met Gala 2022. While Kim was dressed in a Marilyn Monroe outfit from 1962, Pete opted for a simple black

Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds
2/6
Image: AP

Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds' appearance left all in awe. Blake looked like a true goddess in a gold floor-length gown with intricate beading & headpiece. Ryan opted for a classic Black Tuxedo. 

Hugh Jackman-Deborra Lee Furness
3/6
Image: AP

Hugh Jackman-Deborra Lee Furness made heads turn with their elegant fashion. Jackson looked dapper in a three-piece suit with tails, Furness opted for a starling figure-hugging black lace dress.

James Corden-Julia Carey
4/6
Image: AP

James Corden and Julia Carey were the talk of the town as they arrived at Met Gala 2022. James wore a navy blue with black lapels, Jules looked glamourous in a sweeping floor-length green velvet gown.

Jodie Turner Smith-Joshua Jackson
5/6
Image: Jodie Turner-Smith/Instagram

Jodie Turner Smith walked the red carpet in a crystal chain fringe mini dress with a peachy pleated chiffon train by Gucci with Joshua Jackson, who was wearing a sleek black suit.

Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas
6/6
Image:J O E J O N A S/Instagram

Sophie Turner attended Met 2022 with her husband Joe Jonas. She stunned in a gothic black gown with a silver studded pattern, flaunting her baby bump. Joe wore a tuxedo paired with a white coat. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Met Gala 2023: Penelope Cruz, Lily-Rose Depp in Karl Lagerfeld designs in past

Met Gala 2023: Penelope Cruz, Lily-Rose Depp in Karl Lagerfeld designs in past
World Book Day 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor; celebs who are authors

World Book Day 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor; celebs who are authors