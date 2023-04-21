Met Gala 2023: 10 Karl Lagerfeld Quotes On Fashion

Quick links:
"I am like a caricature of myself, and I like that. It is like a mask. And for me, the Carnival of Venice lasts all year long."
"If you throw money out of the window, throw it out with joy. Don’t say: 'One shouldn’t do that'—that is bourgeois."
"Improvise. Become more creative. Not because you have to, but because you want to. Evolution is the secret for the next step."
"Luxury bags make your life more pleasant, make you dream, give you confidence, and show your neighbours you're doing well."