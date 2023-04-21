Last Updated:

Met Gala 2023: 10 Karl Lagerfeld Quotes On Fashion

Karl Lagerfeld was one of the most important figures in the realm of fashion. At the MET Gala 2023, the theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

Nitish Vashishtha
Karl Lagerfeld
1/10
Image: karllagerfeld/Instagram

"Trendy is the last stage before tacky."

Karl Lagerfeld
2/10
Image: karllagerfeld/Instagram

I am a fashion person, and fashion is not only about clothes—it's about all kinds of change.”

Karl Lagerfeld
3/10
Image: karllagerfeld/Instagram

"I am like a caricature of myself, and I like that. It is like a mask. And for me, the Carnival of Venice lasts all year long."

Karl Lagerfeld
4/10
Image: karllagerfeld/Instagram

"If you throw money out of the window, throw it out with joy. Don’t say: 'One shouldn’t do that'—that is bourgeois."

Karl Lagerfeld
5/10
Image: karllagerfeld/Instagram

"Improvise. Become more creative. Not because you have to, but because you want to. Evolution is the secret for the next step."

Karl Lagerfeld
6/10
Image: karllagerfeld/Instagram

"I've always known that I was made to live this way, that I would be this sort of legend."

Karl Lagerfeld
7/10
Image: karllagerfeld/Instagram

"Chic is a kind of mayonnaise, either it tastes, or it doesn't."

Karl Lagerfeld
8/10
Image: karllagerfeld/Instagram

"Luxury bags make your life more pleasant, make you dream, give you confidence, and show your neighbours you're doing well."

Karl Lagerfeld
9/10
Image: karllagerfeld/Instagram

"I’m not crazy to discuss fashion with men. I couldn’t care less about their opinion.”

Karl Lagerfeld
10/10
Image: karllagerfeld/Instagram

"I hate intellectual conversation with intellectuals because I only care about my opinion."

