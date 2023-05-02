MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt, Paris Hilton, Jennie; First-timers On The Red Carpet

MET Gala 2023 saw many first-timers walking the red carpet. Alia Bhatt, Paris Hilton, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Doja Cat, Jackson Wang, Ice Spice are some of the first timers at the fashion event today. MET Gala is a night of high fashion, wherein people from all walks of life are invited for the charity ball.

Alia Bhatt at MET Gala

Alia Bhatt made her MET Gala debut in 2023. The Raazi actress walked the red carpet in a white pearl embedded gown designed by the Nepali-American designer Prabal Gurung. The actress paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by wearing his signature half glove.

Paris Hilton walks the MET Gala red carpet for the first time

Paris Hilton arrived in an all-black outfit. She seems to have paid the perfect tribute to Karl Lagerfeld with her monochromatic look. However, Paris has never been the one to shy away from adding a little jazz to her outfits, and the biggest fashion night was no exception. Her black gown was topped with offshouldered, shimmer glove sleeves with matching footwear and a matching choker.

BLACKPINK Jennie stuns in black and white ensemble

BLACKPINK Jennie has shot to global fame and her recent MET Gala appearance stands testament to it. The K-pop star arrived at the red carpet in a balck-and-white strapless dress from the Channel 1990s collection. She paired her outfit with black gloves and black stockings.

Doja Cat pays perfect tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

Rapper Doja Cat made instant headlines with her appearance at the MET Gala 2023. Doja Cat made her debut on the MET Gala in line with the theme of the year, ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’. Doja Cat turned up in a head to toe silver gown with added cat nose and cat ears. Her outfit seems to be honoring Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat - Choupette.

Ice Spice turns head at the MET Gala

The 23-year old rapper, Ice Spice made her debut at the MET Gala red carpet. Isis Naija Gaston, who goes by the name of Ice Spice made her first MET appearance in a white gown designed by Balmain. Her gown had a full sleeve and carried a long, matching trail. The rapper ditched her signature curls for straight hair at the fashion event.

About MET Gala 2023

The first Monday of May is reserved for the biggest fashion event hosted by the Metropolitan Museum of Arts. MET Gala 2023 opened its doors for its celebrity guests on May 1. In attendance were the biggest names of the industry like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga and many others.