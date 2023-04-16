Met Gala 2023: Harry Styles To Give Fashion Event A Miss For THIS Reason?

Pop singer Harry Styles will not attend this year’s Met Gala hosted by Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, according to the British publication, The Sun. Reportedly, he took this decision so that he can concentrate on his tour and avoid a run-in with his ex-girlfriends. On the Met Gala guest list this year are his ex-girlfriends Kendall Jenner, Olivia Wilde and Cara Delevingne and Emily Ratajkowski, who he was spotted kissing in a viral video from Tokyo.

A source said in the matter, “Harry loves the Met Gala and expressing himself through fashion, especially after he co-chaired the event in 2019, but he is too busy. It’s a welcome relief as there would be so much buzz around him rubbing shoulders with Emily and all his exes. The whole event is like a goldfish bowl and every move is snapped on the red carpet. He’s happier focusing on his music and craft for now.”

More about MET Gala 2023

The coveted event is chaired by Anna Wintour. This year, along with her, the gala will also be co-chaired by Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa. held on Monday, May 1, the red carpet for the gala will be ready for its guests at 5:30 pm and is expected to go on till 8 pm. Each attendee is given a fixed slot for their arrival and time on the red carpet. The MET Gala 2023 theme is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’. The prominent designer has his name associated with many brands like Fendi, and Chanel, along with his own brand. The designer passed away in 2019.

Recently, Gigi Hadid shared a post on social media in which she said that she was excited to celebrate Karl Lagerfeld at this year's Met Gala. This seemingly confirmed that the American supermodel will be attending the event this year as well. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is also believed to be attending the fashion event after being reportedly 'disinvited'.